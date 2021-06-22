Delhi

COVID response teams inaugurated to tackle emergencies

Delhi Police South West district on Tuesday inaugurated COVID Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to tackle health emergencies, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said that senior administration had decided to lend support to public in COVID-19-related emergencies and as a part of this initiative, 45 YUVA trainees were selected who were trained by IACT and St. John Ambulance for first aid, CPR, stretcher drill, wash and concentrator operations for responding in an emergency situation related to the pandemic.

“They are trained to attend emergency calls, provide immediate first aid and/or life support, provide oxygen concentrator, and effect shifting of patient to the hospitals, if required,” Mr Singh said.

The police said that QRTs are deployed to rush to the spot of any COVID emergency to provide assistance. “In such situations, the officers will ensure no overcrowding, social distancing, use of mask etc. When not on call, QRTs will go to the JJ clusters and raise awareness on COVID-appropriate behaviour,” the DCP said.


