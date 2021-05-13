COVID-related facilities to come up on DDA land

Central Ministry gives approval

The Ministry of Urban Development has approved setting up of temporary hospitals, oxygen plants and other COVID-related infrastructure on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land across the city for up to one year, based on recommendations to this effect approved Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, government sources said here on Thursday.

Several requests

According to government sources, the DDA had received several requests from hospitals, medical institutions and charitable institutions regarding the setting up of such facilities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few days.

The issue was examined by the Delhi Development Authority in consultation with the Finance and Law departments which concluded that such allotments required approval under Nazul Rules which primarily deal with land placed at the disposal of the DDA and developed by, or under the control and supervision of, the Authority.

L-G nod

The Lieutenant-Governor approved the recommendations made by the DDA which were then forwarded to the Urban Development Ministry on May 5 and have now, according to sources, been approved by it.