COVID-positive doctor, wife blessed with a healthy baby boy

A day after a resident doctor and his pregnant wife tested positive for COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, the couple were blessed with a healthy baby boy on Friday.

The baby was delivered through C-section, said doctors at AIIMS. Sources said the isolation ward where the 29-year-old mother was admitted for treatment was converted into an operation theatre and a team of 10 doctors was deputed for the delivery. This is the first case in India of a COVID-19 patient delivering a child and so far there is no evidence of the virus transmission to the baby.

”Mother is positive and asymptomatic and we are collecting samples of the infant too,” said a senior doctor at AIIMS.