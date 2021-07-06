COVID-19: Kejriwal launches scheme to provide relief to families who lost kin

Delhi government representatives will go to the houses of the affected families and help them as much as possible in the necessary paperwork, says the Chief Minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged government officials to establish a relationship with families who had lost their kin to COVID-19 in the process of providing financial relief to them.

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo launched the government’s scheme to provide financial relief to such families via video conference even as the paperwork of such beneficiaries began at the offices of district administrations across the city.

“The previous wave of COVID to hit Delhi was very severe, very deadly and claimed many lives; we heard of many cases where children were orphaned, or the sole earning member of a household was claimed by COVID,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Today we are launching a scheme to provide ₹50,000 as financial relief to those whose kin died due to COVID. In families where the sole earning member died as well as in families which lost parents leaving children behind will get financial assistance every month.”

Mr. Kejriwal said Delhi government representatives would go to such homes themselves and help families as much as possible in filling the necessary paperwork.

“If there are papers which are missing, we will make them available; we will ensure that such families get the assistance no matter what; the point is to assist such families instead of looking for loopholes in their paperwork,” he said.

“It will be an exercise in not only providing such families relief but to establish a relationship with them,” he added.