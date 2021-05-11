Court issues NBW against Olympian in murder case

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants against Olympian Sushil Kumar and six others for failing to appear before it in a murder case of a wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium in north-west Delhi, said a senior police officer.

He said they have held three suspects and impounded nine cars that were allegedly used by the accused during the crime. The role of suspects is yet to be identified. They have been questioned based on the evidence collected in the case and confirmed their presence at the spot when the murder took place. On May 4 morning, wrestler Sagar Dhankad was beaten to death during a brawl at the stadium's parking area allegedly over some property dispute. The police had arrested one accused — Prince Dalal — along with SUV, double barrel gun and three live cartridges.

On Monday, the Police had issued a Look-out-Circular against Kumar.

Kumar is on the run and efforts are on to trace him, another officer had said earlier, adding that efforts are on to nab him.