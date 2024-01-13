Court extends police custody of Hizbul Mujahideen member

January 13, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A court here on Friday extended the police custody of Hizbul Mujahideen member Javed Ahmed Mattoo till January 17. Mattoo was allegedly involved in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested the 32-year-old, who carried a reward of ₹10 lakh, earlier this month.

According to the remand papers submitted by the police, the accused, during interrogation, disclosed that a person named Mohd. Raf Abdullah Najar, based in Pakistan, was responsible for managing the terror group’s finances.

The police told the court that money was being sent from Pakistan “on the pretext of business related to Kashmiri shawls and carpets.” The funds were then used to finance the terror outfit’s activities in the valley”.