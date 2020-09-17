High Court declines Kochar’s plea seeking transfer to private hospital

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined plea of Deepak Virendra Kochhar, the husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, seeking to be transferred to a private hospital in the Capital or in Gurugram for treatment as he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Justice A.J. Bhambhani said Mr. Kochhar was presently in the judicial custody of a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai and hence, the High Court cannot shuffle him from one place to another.
Mr. Kochhar is currently admitted at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) run by AIIMS at Jhajjar in Haryana. He had sought to be shifted to a private hospital in Delhi or Gurugram at his expense.
Mr. Kochhar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 7 under provisions of the PMLA in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.
The agency said it has no objection to him being moved to a private hospital for treatment at his expense, but said that he was presently in the judicial custody of the Mumbai court. The ED said any order to move him to another hospital has to come from the Mumbai court.
Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, representing Mr. Kochhar, said that his client was infected by COVID-19 as he was locked up in a police cell at Chanakyapuri police station. Mr. Aggarwal later said he will withdraw the petition in view of the ED stand that it was not opposed to his client being shifted to a private hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath