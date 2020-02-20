Mediators continue talks with Shaheen Bagh protesters

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran on Thursday continued for the second day dialogue with the women protesters of Shaheen Bagh, who have been on a sit-in against the CAA-NRC-NPR regime since December 16.

Ms. Ramachandran told them that multiple issues and questions had been raised over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and that had been placed before the apex court. "They will be heard by the Supreme Court. But today, neither you nor us can tell what will happen to it. We do not know whether they will agree with you or the opposition, but the issue is before the court and all arguments will be heard," she said. The issue of their right to protest was also before the court. "The court agrees that you have that right [to protest]. But the current petition for which we are here presently is about the closure of this road."

She asked the women if a solution could be reached. "Sanjay and I do not want you to get up from Shaheen Bagh. The protest will continue. But can we together come up with a solution that allows the demonstration to continue here in the same space, but while also allowing the public to use this road?"

This question was met with a negative response from the crowd.

A protester from the gathering questioned the delay in responding to the issue. "The Supreme Court has been listening to all the issues of the government, including the Ayodhya issue and the question of triple 'talaq'. Many people are bothered by this, so why are they taking so long to listen to our problems? It's such a simple complaint."

Ms. Ramachandran said that an environment of peace was needed to have a dialogue. She asked if women could come in groups to continue the conversation. "Conversations are not able to take place. It will be very difficult to come again tomorrow if things continue like this. We are not able to speak with peace. Both our time is being wasted this way. We can't hear anyone's voice. You will need to tell us how to do this".