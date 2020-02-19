National

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors visit Shaheen Bagh

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran at Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran at Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Shinjini Ghosh

The protesters have been on a sit-in against the new citizenship law for over two months.

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors visited Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday to initiate talks with the protesters after the court suggested that the agitation should be held in an alternative site where no public place is blocked.

Talking to reporters, the interlocutors, Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, said they had come to Shaheen Bagh to listen to people who had assembled in large numbers.

When announcements were made at Shaheen Bagh that the interlocutors will not address protesters in the presence of media, protesters demanded media presence.

Ms. Ramachandran said, “Your right to protest is there but like us, there are other citizens also...who use the roads, shopkeepers, doctors and so all. Do we want to take away rights of others? No. But rights of others should also be maintained. So SC has sent us. So we want to find a solution along with you all.”

(With inputs from PTI)

