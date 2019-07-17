Court allows bail to Kejriwal in two defamation cases

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in two criminal defamation complaints filed by the BJP and its leader Vijender Gupta.

Additional CMM Samar Vishal granted relief to him on a personal bond of ₹10,000 and one surety of like amount in both the cases, after the AAP leader appeared before the court.

In the first case, the BJP, through its leader Rajeev Babbar, had sought proceedings against Mr. Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA Manoj Kumar and AAP leader Atishi for harming the reputation of the party by blaming it for deletion of names of voters from electoral rolls in Delhi.

The other accused persons were granted bail on June 8.

Mr. Kejriwal had not appeared in the court on the last date, so he got bail on Tuesday.

In the second case, Mr. Gupta had accused Mr. Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia of “maligning” his image by accusing him of attempting to kill the Delhi CM. Mr. Sisodia was also granted bail by the court.

(With PTI inputs)