Couple killed after dumper crashes into car

Six-year-old daughter survives the accident in R.K. Puram; dumper driver arrested

A couple died after a dumper crashed into their car in south-west Delhi’s R.K. Puram around midnight on Wednesday. Their six-year-old daughter was rescued safely, the police said.

According to DCP (SouthWest) Gaurav Sharma, a call about the accident was received at R.K. Puram police station around 12 a.m.

A team reached the spot and found that the dumper carrying stone rodi had hit the road divider, overturned and landed on the car, leaving the family stuck inside.

In a three-hour rescue operation involving the fire brigade, the dumper was removed using a hydraulic crane. The couple, identified as Manish Sharma and his wife Shipra, and their daughter were taken to AIIMS. While the parents succumbed to their injuries, the six-year-old has been discharged from the hospital.

The driver of the dumper has been arrested and has been booked under Sections, including 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving), of the Indian Penal Code.

Manish worked as a senior legal adviser at Jindal Polyfilms, while Shipra was a homemaker. They used to live in Noida.

The DCP said that the accident occurred when the car was trying to overtake the dumper. As a result, the dumper, in order to prevent a collision, changed the lane and hit the divider. “Subsequently, it overturned and fell over the car, which was right behind it,” the DCP said.