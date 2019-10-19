Couple held for snatching

A couple has been arrested for their alleged involvement in snatching incidents here, the police said on Friday.
The man and his wife, infamously known as Soni-Moni, used to snatch purses and mobile phones, they said. Manish (20) and Shabhnam (19) are from Uttam Nagar, they said.
“Manish was previously involved in an auto theft case. Shabhnam got married to him a year ago. The couple used to spend their money on drugs and to meet their requirement, they committed criminal activities like snatching and stealing,” said DCP (West) Deepak Purohit. On Wednesday, following a tip-off, a trap was laid near Vikas Puri and the duo was nabbed, the police said. It is suspected that the couple is involved in other theft and snatching cases in west Delhi. The police claim to have recovered 10 ladies’ purse, five mobile phones, two two-wheelers and ₹7,000 from them.
