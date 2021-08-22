Couple held for killing two-year-old nephew

A couple has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing their 2-year-old nephew in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said the accused — Yamuna and her husband Rajesh — beg for a living. On Friday, a woman told an ASI that her son has been missing. During probe, a woman can be seen carrying the child. “She was then apprehended from Tughlakabad,” an officer said. Next, her husband was held on Saturday.

They told police that they strangulated the child and dumped him in a drain. Accused said they killed the boy because they believed he will grow up and rule the begging area while they will be sidelined.