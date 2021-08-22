Delhi

Couple held for killing two-year-old nephew

A couple has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing their 2-year-old nephew in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said the accused — Yamuna and her husband Rajesh — beg for a living. On Friday, a woman told an ASI that her son has been missing. During probe, a woman can be seen carrying the child. “She was then apprehended from Tughlakabad,” an officer said. Next, her husband was held on Saturday.

They told police that they strangulated the child and dumped him in a drain. Accused said they killed the boy because they believed he will grow up and rule the begging area while they will be sidelined.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 3:40:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/couple-held-for-killing-two-year-old-nephew/article36040279.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY