Couple found dead inside residence

A 40-year-old woman and her 45-year-old husband were found dead inside their house in Dwarka’s Dichaon Kalan on Saturday morning, the police said.

Debt of ₹13 lakh

They suspect that the man killed his wife and then ended his life. The woman had stab injuries on her body while the man, an engineer who lost his job a year ago, died by hanging, an officer said. The police said preliminary investigation revealed that the man was under a debt of ₹13 lakh. He was upset and undergoing treatment for the same. “The couple got married in 2002. It seems that they had a fight on Friday night following which the man stabbed his wife to death,” a senior officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The couple is survived by a 13-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter, the police added. The daughter allegedly told police that on Friday night, they all dined together after which she went to sleep with her mother while her brother went with their father. Later in the night, the daughter woke up to her parents’ argument and went to the other room to check on them but found the door locked from inside. The man opened the door and asked her to go back to sleep. In the morning, the children found the couple dead and called their relatives.

