GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Couple dressed as Spiderman and Spider-Woman arrested for performing motorcycle stunts 

April 27, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police on Friday booked a couple, dressed as comic book characters Spiderman and Spider-Woman, for riding a motorcycle without helmets, number plate and rear-view mirrors, and performing stunts on the road in Dwarka.

The arrest was made after a video of the couple performing stunts on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) went viral on social media.

A senior officer said that the couple had been booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The arrested were identified as Anjali, 19 and Aditya, 20. Both are residents of Najafgarh, the police said.

Related Topics

traffic / violation of law / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.