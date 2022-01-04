Delhi

Couple dies after speeding bus hits bike

A couple died after a speeding cluster bus crashed into their two-wheeler and ran over them, here in Dwarka's Najafgarh, the Delhi police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Suresh and his wife Neeta, lived in Najafgarh and are survived by three children.

Officers said that the couple were heading to Dhansa village when a cluster bus hit their bike and both fell on the road. While Neeta died at the spot, Suresh succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The bus driver has been arrested and a case has been registered at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station under the IPC sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence.


