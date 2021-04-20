Couple arrested for not wearing masks, misbehaving with police

Man blames his wife; accused sent to judicial custody

A Delhi court sent a couple to judicial custody on Monday after being arrested for allegedly misbehaving with policemen when they were stopped for not wearing masks in central Delhi’s Daryaganj.

While the man was arrested on Sunday, his wife was arrested on Monday, the police said. A senior police officer said that the couple was produced before a magistrate in Tis Hazari Courts. The court will hear their bail plea on Tuesday.

A purported video of the incident was shared on social media platforms wherein the couple could be seen misbehaving with police personnel when they were asked the reason for not wearing masks. The police said they registered a case against Pankaj, a marketing salesman, and his wife Abha, residents of Patel Nagar in central Delhi.

“The husband wife couple who refused to wear mask and misbehaved with Police personnel of PS Daryaganj during weekend curfew and further obstructed them in the discharge of their duties have been booked and arrested [sic.],” tweeted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh from his official Twitter handle.

“During interrogation, the man blamed his wife and told the police that she does not wear masks and also does not let him wear it. However, he claimed that whenever she is not around, he always wears a mask,” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday. The woman misbehaved with the police personnel and said they would not pay fine and started arguing with them, the police added. The couple also obstructed personnel in discharging their duties.

Later, they were taken to Daryaganj police station where they were made to wear masks, the police said.