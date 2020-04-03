Coronavirus | Youth campaign #50MealPackChallenge delivers 5 lakh meals during lockdown

A youth-driven campaign, with the help of the Delhi Police and a government PSU, has served five lakh meals in less than a week to the underprivileged and daily-wagers during the lockdown period, the organisers said Friday.

The campaign, #50MealPackChallenge, is aimed at providing support to the underprivileged, poor, migrant workers and daily wagers in the form of food grains and dry ration, they said in a statement. A 50 meal pack contains uncooked ration in a carry bag for preparing 50 meals.

The #50MealPackChallenge adopts an innovative approach to tackle the problem of widespread hunger among daily wagers, migrant labourers during the lockdown period, they said.

They utilise the state machinery for their operations and for maintaining the supply chain. The group is working in collaboration with the Delhi Police and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), the statement said.