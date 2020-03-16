Coronavirus | Public gatherings of over 50 not allowed in Delhi, says Kejriwal

A gathering of more than 50 people will not be allowed in Delhi, in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to prevent the community spread, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Monday.

“This also applies to people protesting; religious, social, political — a gathering of more than 50 people will not be allowed,” he told a press conference.

When asked about the Shaheen Bagh protests, Kejriwal said the rule will be imposed on all gatherings of 50 people or more. “If protestors or any other groups still continue to gather in large numbers then apt actions under Epidemic Disease Act will be taken by the area DMs (district magistrates), SDMs (sub divisional magistrates),” he added.

A total of 119 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India. Of them, seven cases are from Delhi, and one of the two infected persons who have died in India due to the outbreak has been in the national capital.

Kejriwal also made an appeal to postpone wedding functions if possible in order to prevent people from being part of large gatherings. It is imperative that those who have been asked to home quarantine themselves due to coronavirus stay at home, he added.

He said the government has also decided to shut gyms and nightclubs and will ensure that hand sanitizers are made available at as many public places as possible.

Kejriwal reiterated his appeal that healthy people “do not need to wear masks; this is not an aerial disease”, and advised people to avoid shaking hands and touching one’s eyes, nose, and mouth.

“In our country, fortunately, the virus has been contained to a large extent,” he said, adding that quarantine arrangements have been made at three hotels in Aerocity.

He said that getting commuters thermally screened for infection at metro stations is a good idea and we will think about its implementation.