Delhi

Coronavirus | No new COVID-19 case in Delhi in 24 hours, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a digital press confrerence on coronavirus on March 21.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a digital press confrerence on coronavirus on March 21.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The biggest challenge now is to not let the situation spiral out of control, said the Delhi Chief Minister and sought people’s cooperation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said no new coronavirus case has been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours and the biggest challenge now is to not let the situation spiral out of control.

The chief minister tweeted that five people infected with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals after getting treatment.

“In the last 24 hours, no new case (of coronavirus) has been reported. Five people have been discharged. We should not be happy right now,” he said.

Also Read
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Kejriwal announces curbs in the Capital till March 31

 

“The biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control. Need your (people’s) cooperation for this,” he said in his tweet in Hindi.

The national capital has reported 30 cases of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 492 cases of the infection have been reported from across the country. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and nine deaths.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 12:52:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-no-new-covid-19-case-in-delhi-in-24-hours-says-kejriwal/article31149647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY