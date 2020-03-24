Coronavirus | No new COVID-19 case in Delhi in 24 hours, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said no new coronavirus case has been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours and the biggest challenge now is to not let the situation spiral out of control.

The chief minister tweeted that five people infected with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals after getting treatment.

“In the last 24 hours, no new case (of coronavirus) has been reported. Five people have been discharged. We should not be happy right now,” he said.

Also Read Kejriwal announces curbs in the Capital till March 31

“The biggest challenge now is to not let the situation go out of control. Need your (people’s) cooperation for this,” he said in his tweet in Hindi.

The national capital has reported 30 cases of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 492 cases of the infection have been reported from across the country. The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and nine deaths.