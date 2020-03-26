Delhi

Coronavirus | Mohalla clinic doc tests +ve; 1,100 people in Delhi asked to home quarantine

A patient waiting for his turn at a mohalla clinic while practising social distancing.

A patient waiting for his turn at a mohalla clinic while practising social distancing.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Most of the people are patients of the doctor, who came in contact with a 38-year-old woman with a travel history

Around 1,100 people have been asked to home quarantine themselves for 14 days after they came in contact with a 49-year-old male doctor at a mohalla clinic, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“So far, we have reached out to more than 900 of them," a Delhi health department official said.

Most of the people are patients of the doctor. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after he came into contact with a 38-year-old woman, who travelled to India from the Saudi Arabia, at a private clinic.

Also Read
A man buying vegetables at Keshav Pur wholesale Sabzi mandi in West Delhi on Wednesday, during the completley nationwide lockdown for three weeks, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, March 25, 2020.

Shops selling essential commodities can stay open 24x7, says Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

 

"Also, 1,400 people came into contact with case 10 (the woman), and we are asking all of them to home quarantine for 14 days. Most of them are from 500 houses in her area," the official told The Hindu.

Eight people, including the doctor, who have been in touch with the woman directly or indirectly, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, according to officials.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said After a mohalla clinic doctor contracted the coronavirus, dispelled the rumour doing the rounds that all such clinics will be shut due to the incident. The clinics will remain open, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 3:29:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/coronavirus-mohalla-clinic-doc-tests-ve-1100-people-in-delhi-asked-to-home-quarantine/article31171612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY