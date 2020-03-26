Coronavirus | Mohalla clinic doc tests +ve; 1,100 people in Delhi asked to home quarantine

Around 1,100 people have been asked to home quarantine themselves for 14 days after they came in contact with a 49-year-old male doctor at a mohalla clinic, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“So far, we have reached out to more than 900 of them," a Delhi health department official said.

Most of the people are patients of the doctor. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after he came into contact with a 38-year-old woman, who travelled to India from the Saudi Arabia, at a private clinic.

"Also, 1,400 people came into contact with case 10 (the woman), and we are asking all of them to home quarantine for 14 days. Most of them are from 500 houses in her area," the official told The Hindu.

Eight people, including the doctor, who have been in touch with the woman directly or indirectly, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, according to officials.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said After a mohalla clinic doctor contracted the coronavirus, dispelled the rumour doing the rounds that all such clinics will be shut due to the incident. The clinics will remain open, he added.