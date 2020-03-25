‘Coronavirus is on my mind, but we have to serve homeless people’

The workload of many have reduced since the outbreak of COVID-19 and people are working in the safety of homes. But for 21-year-old Pramod Kumar, who works as a caretaker at a government-run night shelter for the homeless, work and risk have only increased.

“My mother is worried and was asking me to come back home since the virus outbreak. But how can I go back? I just came back from home after Holi and I won’t get more leaves,” Kumar, who is from Bihar, said.

Kumar, who has been living in Delhi for the last four years with his brother and family, said that his workload has increased since the outbreak of virus. “I have to work overtime now as many staff who are coming from far off places are not able to reach for work,” said the 21-year-old, who earns ₹18,000 a month.

“I am not afraid, this is social service. Coronavirus is on my mind, but we have to serve people,” Kumar said.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that due to COVID-19 outbreak, anyone can go and have food from government-run night shelters and since then the footfall at the shelters has gone up and so has the work.

Short-staffed

“I live in South Ex and since there are no vehicles, I walk to the night shelter and reach here by 8 a.m. My shift is for eight hours and is supposed to end at 2 p.m., but I am still here at 5 p.m. We are short-staffed,” he added.

Kumar said, he wears a mask and tie a handkerchief over it and wash his hands with soap and sanitiser as a precaution. “The government should give people like us more facilities. Masks should be provided and there should be vehicles for us to reach work and go back home,” he added.