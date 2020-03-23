Coronavirus | Delhi Sikh body offers Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib for setting up quarantine facility

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offering the “Sarai” (inn) at Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib to be used as a quarantine facility for those affected by COVID-19.
The DGSMC also said that “langar” (free food) will be provided by gurudwaras in the city, to the needy and those affected by the epidemic.
In the letter to the CM, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “We offer to provide DSGMC Sarai of Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla Sahib as quarantine facility and provision of langar for the poor and needy people when and where it is required in Delhi.”
“In order to ensure that the poor families are not left without food due to lack of work, we are ready to distribute langar in food packets,” Mr. Sirsa added.
