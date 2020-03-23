Delhi

Coronavirus | Delhi Sikh body offers Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib for setting up quarantine facility

A file photo of volunteers at a langar at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, New Delhi.

A file photo of volunteers at a langar at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Provision of “langar” for the needy and those affected by the epidemic, at gurudwaras in the city, said the DGSMC

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offering the “Sarai” (inn) at Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib to be used as a quarantine facility for those affected by COVID-19.

The DGSMC also said that “langar” (free food) will be provided by gurudwaras in the city, to the needy and those affected by the epidemic.

In the letter to the CM, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “We offer to provide DSGMC Sarai of Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla Sahib as quarantine facility and provision of langar for the poor and needy people when and where it is required in Delhi.”

“In order to ensure that the poor families are not left without food due to lack of work, we are ready to distribute langar in food packets,” Mr. Sirsa added.

