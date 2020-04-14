Coronavirus | Delhi Police receives 877 calls on its helpline regarding lockdown in 24 hrs

The Delhi Police received over 800 calls on its 24x7 helpline number from 2 pm on Monday and the same time on Tuesday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials said.

So far, a total of 19,987 calls were received by the police on its helpline (011-23469526) since the lockdown was announced on March 24.

The police received 877 calls from 2 p.m. on Monday to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Out of the 877, thirty-seven calls were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers.

Twenty-four calls were related to no food or no money, which were forwarded to NGOs.

Nine calls were related to medical issues. The helpline also received calls related to other issues, police said adding that a total of 625 calls were related to movement passes.