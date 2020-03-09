Delhi

Coronavirus: Delhi HC asks lawyers, litigants to avoid overcrowding court premises

A view of Delhi High Court in New Delhi.

A view of Delhi High Court in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

In an advisory, it says one should avoid going to crowded places

With India fighting hard to prevent spread of coronavirus, the Delhi High Court has asked lawyers and litigants to avoid “unnecessary overcrowding” of the court premises.

A circular issued recently by High Court Registrar (general administration) Ramesh Chand said that as per an advisory by the Delhi government, people should avoid going to crowded places and requested the advocates and general public to adhere to the guidelines.

“As per the recent advisory issued by the Delhi government, Coronavirus is a contagious virus which causes respiratory infection and can be transferred from human to human through air by coughing, sneezing, personal contact such as touching or shaking hand, touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching mouth, nose or eyes with unwashed hands,” the circular said.

It added, “As per the said advisory, one should avoid going to crowded places. Therefore, advocates, general public and litigants are requested to adhere to the guidelines/ advisory issued by the Delhi government and avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises.”

In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 43 on Monday, with four people, including a three-year-old child in Kerala who had returned from Italy, testing positive for the disease.

The Health Ministry officials said Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu reported one case each and that no deaths have been reported from anywhere in the country.

