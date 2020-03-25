Coronavirus | Delhi govt permits all drugs, cosmetics manufacturers to make hand sanitisers

The Delhi government on Wednesday granted permission to all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in the city to manufacture ethanol-based hand sanitisers till June 30 without any separate licence for it.

"Permission granted to all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi to manufacture ethanol based hand sanitizers for a period upto 30th June 2020. No separate license is required for the same," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet.

There has been a shortage of ethanol-based hand sanitisers in the city after the COVID-19 outbreak.