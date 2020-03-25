Delhi

Coronavirus | Delhi govt permits all drugs, cosmetics manufacturers to make hand sanitisers

A man seen wearing a mask and buying a hand sanitizer to protect himself from coronavirus infection.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

No separate licenses is required for the same," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet.

The Delhi government on Wednesday granted permission to all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in the city to manufacture ethanol-based hand sanitisers till June 30 without any separate licence for it.

"Permission granted to all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi to manufacture ethanol based hand sanitizers for a period upto 30th June 2020. No separate license is required for the same," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet.

There has been a shortage of ethanol-based hand sanitisers in the city after the COVID-19 outbreak.

