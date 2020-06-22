Coronavirus: CM Arvind Kejriwal says figures show ‘things are improving’ in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said numbers related to novel coronavirus patients in the city over the last week seemed to indicate that things were improving.

Addressing a digital briefing here, he said the country was fighting a two-pronged war — against China on the border as well as against the pandemic in hospitals.

“Today there are around 25,000 active coronavirus cases in Delhi; 33,000 people have been discharged after being cured. Precisely a week ago, there were 24,000 active cases. Only 1,000 active cases have increased, it seems that the situation is getting balanced,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

According to the Chief Minister, the supply and availability of oxygen was essential to fight the disease, so the Delhi government would now give oxygen concentrators to each case in home isolation in the city.

On June 12, Mr. Kejriwal said, 5,300 beds across hospitals in Delhi were occupied; on Monday, that figure had increased to 6,300 which was an increase of 900.

“This means that the same number of people taking admission in hospitals is also getting cured and discharged,” he said.

“There are as many as 7,000 beds which are vacant; we are getting a lot of cooperation from the Centre; this is not the time to fight; if we bicker, corona will win.”

The country was fighting two simultaneous wars, and there would be no retreat from either, just like there had been no retreat on the part of Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley.

“Both these battles have to be fought by all of us together; our 20 martyred soldiers didn’t retreat; the country too will not retreat from both these battles,” he said.