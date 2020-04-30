Coronavirus | 4 more traders from Azadpur Mandi test positive

Four more traders from Azadpur Mandi, Asia’s largest vegetables and fruits market, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to authorities.
The total number of traders associated with the Mandi to be infected by COVID-19 now stands at 15, officials from the Azadpur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) said.
As per the officials, one trader tested positive on April 20 and three more tested positive on April 28. All the 15 cases reported from the Mandi surfaced between April 20 and April 29.
