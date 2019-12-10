Convicts in Nirbhaya case shifted to Tihar

All convicts in the Nirbhaya case have been shifted to Tihar. This has triggered speculation about their hanging soon.

A senior officer at Tihar jail confirmed that Pawan Kumar Gupta, who was lodged in Mandoli jail, has been moved to jail number 2 of Tihar. The other three convicts in the case — Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay — are already in Tihar.

“All four convicts have been given round-the-clock security in separate jails. Fearing other inmates could harm them, the convicts in Nirbhaya case are always kept in separate jails with tight security,” said the officer.

The officer said that inmates are moved from one jail to other due to security threat.

Meanwhile, an officer in Tihar jail confirmed that the maintenance of ‘phansi kothi’ has started. The kothi is located in jail number 3 where 16 cells are available. Prisoners are usually shifted to these cells after the cancellation of their mercy plea.

“A PWD engineer will visit jail number 3 to inspect gallows and if any civil work is needed, then it will be done. A special wax-coated rope manufactured only in Buxar jail will be procured in case if there is hanging. The hangman will be hired from other jails in the country as no hangman is available in Tihar,” the officer said.