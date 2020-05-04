Construction workers in Gurugram’s Suncity Township protest, seek return to hometowns

A large number of construction labourers inside Suncity Township in Sector 54 here on Golf Course Road on Monday staged a protest saying they could not sustain themselves anymore, and demanded they be sent back to their hometowns.

Some of the workers alleged that the supplies of essential commodities inside the society were priced at rates higher than the market, the local residents claimed.

The police said the situation was soon brought under control.

Also Read Hundreds of migrant workers protest in Surat for third time in less than a month

The labourers, including women, working at different construction sites inside the 180-acre township, a designated containment zone, took to the roads in the morning inside its premises demanding that they be sent back home to their native places. The labourers said they did not have enough money and food to sustain their families and that arrangements be made to sent them back. Both the entries to the township are closed.

The police were called in and the situation was brought under control without use of force.

Also Read Coronavirus | Migrant labourers take to the streets across Chennai

Former Suncity RWA president Abhey Poonia said the construction activity inside the township had come to a halt following the lockdown and the labourers did not have enough to sustain themselves. He also alleged that the shopkeepers inside the township were selling groceries and essential commodities to the labourers at a higher price, forcing them to protest.

Station House Officer, Sector 53, Deepak said that labourers wanted to return to their homes, but the police officers spoke to them and brought the situation under control. He said no case was registered in this connection.

A large number of workers in Manesar’s Kho had on Sunday thronged the village streets creating a stampede-like situation while demanding to send them back to their native places.