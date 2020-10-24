Constable abducted by bus driver, released in U.P.

Incident took place when he boarded the vehicle for checking; 2 arrested

In a shocking incident, a Delhi Police Constable was allegedly abducted by a bus driver and his staff after he intercepted them and boarded the vehicle for checking. Two persons have been arrested, police said.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on Wednesday night when Constable Sachin, posted at Kashmere Gate police station, was patrolling in the area and heard some women passengers shouting for help from inside the bus. He then asked the bus driver to stop.

When the bus stopped, two staff members of the bus came outside and started arguing with the Constable. Sensing something suspicious, he boarded the bus but the bus attendants and the co-drivers overpowered him. “They locked him inside, made him sit on the floor and sped away. They also snatched his service pistol and mobile phones. When he resisted, they manhandled him. When a few passengers on board objected to this, they were also threatened,” the officer said, adding that the accused left him at Makkhanpur area near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The Constable then reached Makkhanpur police station and informed his senior officers.

During investigation, police found that the offending bus was being operated by one Munna alias Rajeev Chaurasia and his son Ankit. The bus was then traced to Machhand village in Madhya Pradesh after which a raid was conducted at the accused’s residence and both were arrested.

Police said that during further probe, it was revealed that Ankit was present in the bus when the incident took place and was taking directions from his father Munna.