Congress united people while BJP divided them, says Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Sonipat Lok Sabha, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Friday said that those who burnt Haryana would not be spared. If need be, they would be pulled out of their graves and brought to justice, he said, launching an all-out attack on the reservations issue.

Mr. Hooda, addressing a rally at the New Sabzi Mandi in Gohana on the last day of the election campaign for the Lok Sabha election in the State, said the BJP government’s claims on the issue have been exposed by the report given by Prakash Singh. He said the recommendations of the committee would be implemented in full measure so that such incidents never happen again.

The former Chief Minister said the Congress healed and united people while the BJP divided people. “Haryana burned thrice due to the failures of the BJP government in the State. More people were killed by police bullets in the four-and-a-half-year rule of the BJP than in the history of Haryana put together. The blame lies squarely on the BJP for this,” he said.

“They are now going around, seeking an apology for what had happened. They went on a witch-hunt and targeted their political rivals and are seeking an apology when the truth has come out. The entire State knows who was responsible and who was behind these incidents. They have tried to suppress my voice for the last five years, but I refused to be cowed down. The BJP is dreaming of winning the Rohtak and Sonipat seats but the people would teach them a solid lesson,” he said.

Mr. Hooda attacked the BJP and said the party was running a factory that manufactured lies. He said all the liars had got together and only God could save them, adding that once the Congress returned to power, it would hold them accountable for every lie.

The former Chief Minister once again reminded voters and Congress workers that he was fighting for the Sonipat Lok Sabha seat because the road to Chandigarh would go via Delhi and the people of Sonipat would be given their share in governance.