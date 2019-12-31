Congress to start New Year with dharna

The Delhi Congress announced on Monday that it would organise a peaceful ‘samuhik upvaas’ on New Year eve and continue it till the morning of January 1, at the inner circle of Connaught Place to protest against the anti-people policies of the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party governments.

Campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad said that the party took this decision to protest against the terrible plight of Delhi due to the anti-people policies of the BJP and AAP governments, severe air pollution, economic distress, rising unemployment and the betrayal of those living in unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters.

Mr. Azad also announced that the party would start its first phase of election campaign from January 2- 6 with door-to-door visits to expose the “lies and hollow promises” of both the BJP and AAP.

He added that in the next phase, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address rallies and public meetings in Delhi and their programmes are being worked out.