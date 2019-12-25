Congress, BJP term report card ‘fraud’

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Subhash Chopra called AAP’s “report card” as a “fraud paper”.

Mr. Chopra said that the people of Delhi will remember the AAP government as a ‘self-publicity’ government as its work was visible only in media advertisements and hoardings and not at the ground level.

“Five years ago, AAP had made many promises to the people of Delhi, but instead of fulfilling those lofty promises, it even stopped all the development works started by the Congress government. The five-year report card released today [Tuesday] was a “fraud paper” as AAP’s promises remained only on paper,” Mr. Chopra said.

Meanwhile, the BJP also echoed the same. The party alleged that it was actually a “Report Card of Fraud.”

Mr. Kejriwal, who claims to have made revolutionary changes in the field of education, must tell the people where are the 500 new schools and 20 new colleges which he had promised, demanded Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

“This report card of AAP is not an account of the tenure of this government but a report of false claims and delusion through which Kejriwal is once again trying to mislead the people,” he said.