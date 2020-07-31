Cong. stages protest against hike in tax

The Delhi Congress on Friday organised a protest at the civic centre against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s move to impose professional tax and other taxes.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that the SDMC was acting in an insensitive manner when it went ahead with the House resolution to impose professional tax, unauthorised colony tax and stamp duty tax. “Both the BJP and AAP governments have mercilessly exploited the plight of the people by hiking and introducing new taxes to put a huge burden on Delhiites. The Congress workers have hit the streets to force the SDMC to withdraw the new taxes as the people are in no position to bear the additional burden,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said that the MCDs, instead of imposing new and revised taxes on the people, should ask the Modi and Kejriwal governments to give them a special financial package.