Cong. launches campaign to get inputs for manifesto

The Delhi Congress on Friday launched a campaign to seek suggestions from the people of Delhi to draft its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The campaign was launched by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor.

Mr. Tharoor said: “We believe that the time has come to consult the people for their direct participation.”He added that the party has decided to have a personal interaction with people ranging from women, youth, students, street vendors, small and medium shopkeepers and traders, e-rickshaw and auto drivers, to take their suggestions.

He blamed the Modi government for bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a deliberate attempt to divert people’s attention from pressing issues like economic distress, unemployment and price rise.