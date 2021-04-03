Cong. criticises AAP for letting students down

‘Instead of bridging digital divide gap, govt. is launching virtual school project’

The Delhi Congress on Friday criticised the government for allegedly failing to provide students with the necessary infrastructure to attend online classes during the pandemic.

“Instead of providing the necessary facilities for online class to the students and teachers, the Kejriwal government is showing the dream of a virtual school so that one school can be used to promote it, while it is a common opinion that students during the pandemic period did not get the benefit of education,” Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said.

Digital inequality

He added that for the second year in a row, students will be forced to study through online classes, and due to the digital inequality, many will be deprived of education and will lag. “If there is no timely and thoughtful action on this inequality, then poor students will get backward in the future not only in terms of education but also employment,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar said that the budget presented for the year 2021-22 also did not make any allocation to overcome the problem. No incentive, like laptops, tablets or data for mobile phones and Internet, was announced for them either.