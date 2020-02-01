Cong. calls BJP manifesto deceptive

The Delhi Congress on Friday said that the BJP manifesto for the Assembly elections was “deceptive”.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that the BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’ for the February 8 polls was a “jhansa patra [deception paper] to throw dust into the eyes of people to get their votes”.

“The BJP manifesto has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs for the youth of Delhi even after failing to fulfil the promise of giving two crore jobs to the youth of the country every year, made in its 2014 Lok Sabha election manifesto. The country is now staring at the highest unemployment rate in 45 years and several lakh people have been rendered jobless in Delhi due to the sealing drive,” Mr. Chopra said.

Stating that due to the “frequent strikes” by sanitation workers, the Capital had become a “huge garbage dump,” Mr. Chopra said: “The BJP is promising to make Delhi garbage-free within two years, something it could not do after ruling the civic bodies for 12 years. It is saying that sanitation workers will be paid their salary arrears but the irony is that despite the BJP being in power at the civic bodies, the workers had to resort to strikes to get their salaries.”

Mr. Chopra added that the BJP manifesto lacks “pronouncements regarding taking strong steps” to curb pollution that has adversely affected public health.