Cong. blames U.P. govt. for failing to prevent assaults on women

Party protests at Vijay Chowk, lashes out at Delhi govt. too

The Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress (DPMC) on Tuesday held a protest at Vijay Chowk against the Uttar Pradesh government for “failing” to prevent the occurrence of assaults on women, particularly against Dalit women.

The party expressed shock and sorrow at the death of the girl, who was raped by four men at Hathras in U.P. Newly appointed DPMC president Amrita Dhawan along with several party workers participated in the protest.

Ms. Dhawan said women were not safe in U.P. or in Delhi where the Arvind Kejriwal government talks about their safety only when elections are round the corner.

“We need to speak up for the victim of the Hathras incident and demand justice to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. The BJP government in U.P. came to power promising women safety but the number of incidents of crime against women has shown that there is jungle raj in the State,” Ms. Dhawan said after being detained from the protest.

The party said in Delhi as well, it was only recently that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at the high-security Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in Chattarpur, a patient was gang-raped at the Hindu Rao Hospital, a 16-year-old girl was raped at the Netaji Subhash Place and a 90-year-old was raped in Chhawla.

‘Mute witnesses’

It added that the Delhi Police, which is under the Centre, and the Delhi government had remained mute witnesses to such crimes. Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said the girl was the latest victim of U.P.’s lawlessness under the BJP government. He alleged that U.P. has become a den of crime where women are subjected to sexual assaults almost on a daily basis and the criminals roam around scot-free.