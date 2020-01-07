Delhi

‘Cong. all set for aggressive poll campaign’

The Congress is prepared for the upcoming Assembly election in the national capital and will run an “aggressive” campaign in the run-up to the polls to be held on February 8, Kirti Azad, campaign committee chairman of the party’s Delhi unit, said on Monday.

The election to the Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission said on Monday.

“We are prepared and will run an aggressive campaign, which will compare the works done by the Congress under [former Chief Minister] Sheila Dikshit and the current [Arvind] Kejriwal government in Delhi,” Mr. Azad said.

The Congress will corner AAP and the BJP, questioning them over the condition of schools, hospitals and regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, he added.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 1:36:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/cong-all-set-for-aggressive-poll-campaign/article30498233.ece

