‘Cong. all set for aggressive poll campaign’

The Congress is prepared for the upcoming Assembly election in the national capital and will run an “aggressive” campaign in the run-up to the polls to be held on February 8, Kirti Azad, campaign committee chairman of the party’s Delhi unit, said on Monday.
The election to the Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission said on Monday.
“We are prepared and will run an aggressive campaign, which will compare the works done by the Congress under [former Chief Minister] Sheila Dikshit and the current [Arvind] Kejriwal government in Delhi,” Mr. Azad said.
The Congress will corner AAP and the BJP, questioning them over the condition of schools, hospitals and regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.