Delhi

Confer highest civilian award on Siddiqui: Cong.

Danish Siddiqui.  

The Delhi Congress on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to confer the highest civilian award of the Delhi government on photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while on assignment in Afghanistan. He also demanded that an honorarium of ₹1 crore be paid to his family.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that Mr. Siddiqui as a photographer with Reuters had captured mass cremation of bodies of COVID victims in Delhi that had attracted international attention and had called the bluff of both the Central and State governments about the number of actual COVID fatalities during the second wave of the pandemic.

“Siddiqui leaves behind his parents, two siblings, his wife and two children. A financial reward to his family will be a befitting tribute to this brave man, who had earned name and fame not only for himself and Delhi but also for the country,” Mr. Kumar said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2021 1:01:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/confer-highest-civilian-award-on-siddiqui-cong/article35501588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY