‘Conduct study on carrying capacity of brick kilns’

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board to conduct a carrying capacity study to ascertain the viability of brick kilns operating in the State.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Having regard to large scale illegalities, the State PCB may conduct carrying capacity study of the area in terms of sustainability without affecting the environment, determining the number of brick kilns which can be permitted in the light of such study.”

The directions came following reports furnished by the District Magistrates of Muzzafarnagar, Shamli and Meerut.

“Further reports have been filed on November 23 by the District Magistrates to the effect that compensation has been duly assessed and proceedings initiated for recovery,” the Bench observed.

The NGT was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Vinit Kumar which alleged that brick kilns across the State were operating without valid consent and without converting to the “zig-zag technology” due to which pollution was being caused.

The Bench added: “The State PCB may also look into the directions on the subject of the location of brick kilns in terms of distance from fly ash generating units and give effect to the same.”