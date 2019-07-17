Complete demand survey for housing scheme, DUSIB told

With the city government yet to send any proposals for construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to complete its survey to identify eligible slum residents.

According to a Ministry statement on Tuesday, Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra held a meeting with the Delhi government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), DUSIB and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) officials to discuss the issue of people lining up outside the Ministry to apply for PMAY (U).

The Secretary asked the DUSIB to complete its demand survey of eligible beneficiaries in slums, and asked the State government to submit a status report on the already constructed 17,660 houses and 16,000 under-construction houses.

Online forms

“It was also decided that the DUSIB and the DDA shall call for application forms online through their websites so that beneficiaries may be benefited under all verticals of PMAY-U. These forms will be submitted through Common Service Centres also. The DUSIB shall undertake rehabilitation of slum dwellers whereas the DDA shall undertake housing demand for other urban poor,” the statement read. Mr. Mishra also told the DDA to organise camps to sell the 40,000 houses constructed by it, along with financial institutions so that the buyers can avail of the credit-linked subsidy scheme of PMAY (U). Last week, the Ministry lodged a complaint with the police regarding fake PMAY forms being sold in Delhi outside its offices.