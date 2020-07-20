Compensate those hit by rain, BJP asks Kejriwal

The Delhi BJP alleged on Monday that waterlogging at over 100 locations, four deaths and collapsing of 10 houses exposed the Delhi government’s claims regarding monsoon preparations.

The Delhi BJP demanded that the Delhi government compensate families whose next of kin died and whose homes were swept away at Anna Nagar on Sunday.

Desilting of drains was neither done before monsoon nor were Delhi Jal Board lines fixed to ensure the drainage of rainwater, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged.

“The Chief Minister is trying to avoid his responsibilities by making excuses regarding preparations to deal with the COVID-19 situation in Delhi,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“Kejriwal talks about working together only on Twitter, but in reality, he never even tried to work together. What is his action plan to deal with monsoon in the coming days?” Mr. Gupta said.

The Delhi government, the Opposition BJP demanded, should call an all-party meeting to work together for preparations for the monsoon. It should also involve all agencies concerned.

Rohini MLA and former LoP Vijender Gupta alleged the Delhi government was responsible for the death of a commuter due to waterlogging at Minto Bridge.

Cong. hits out at AAP

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar also hit out at the AAP government.

“The incompetence of the Kejriwal government was once again thoroughly exposed when the first major monsoon rain in Delhi inundated many areas of the city and resulted in the death of a tempo driver,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that the desilting of drains should have been completed by May-June, but the Kejriwal government had “yet again delayed this annual exercise, which led to the clogging of drains and flooding”.