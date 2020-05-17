Delhi

Commuters must have Aarogya Setu app to board metro: NMRC

Two PPE suits will be available at each station on the Aqua Line.

Trains will run every 15 minutes, sanitisation every 2 hours

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Saturday issued guidelines that commuters will have to follow once operations resume.

The officials said that trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes and only those who have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones will be allowed to board.

A statement by the NMRC read: “Stations falling in containment zones shall remain closed and trains will not stop at these stations. Such changes will be informed to the commuters through public notice, announcement and updating the NMRC website and applications.”

Intensive cleaning and sanitisation of the station areas and trains are being undertaken, NMRC officials said, adding that the stations will be sanitised at intervals of two hours every day.

Thermal screening of commuters on the metro network will be carried out and the screening team will be present at the concourse level before the frisking area.

“Only in urgent cases, masks will be made available at the station. Sanitisers will be given to passengers at the concourse level... availability of soap solutions will be ensured. To ensure social distancing, passengers will be advised to stand in a queue at designated spaces by visible marking at 1-metre spacing at the frisking zones,” the NMRC said.

Two Personal Protective Equipment suits will also be available at each station on the Aqua Line for staff deployed to handle passengers who are suspected to have COVID-19. Stations at Sector 101, 81, 142 and others with lower footfall will have only one entry or exit open.

