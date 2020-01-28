Come and meet us: Shaheen Bagh women to Central govt.

Despite remarks made by political leaders on the Shaheen Bagh protest, the women at the sit-in – who have been the focal point of the resistance against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) – remained unperturbed on Monday and continued with their demand that the law be revoked.

Reacting to comments made by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, a protester from Lucknow, Sumaiya Rana, said: “Political parties are doing their job while we are doing our job, which is to save our country and uphold the Constitution.”

Stating that residents of the locality “have lived in harmony for ages”, 62-year-old Taslima said: “Why are they creating unnecessary divides between people? Every day there is one statement or the other. Why doesn’t anyone from the Central government come and meet us instead?”

Ghaziabad resident Uzma, 23, said: “Every woman here has the same question, why are the leaders not coming to meet us? They can give whatever justification they have behind bringing in such a kaala kanoon [black law]. If PM Narendra Modi thinks that the government has done something legitimate and relevant then why are they scared to face us?”

While the evening proceeded with the usual performances and public addresses, constant appeals were made to the speakers to “restrict” their content to the CAA and the NRC, so that Shaheen Bagh’s maryaada (dignity) is maintained and the narrative does not get diverted. Commenting on the references made to tukde-tukde gang by some political leaders to describe the sit-in, which is now over 40 days, Gulbano, 51, said: “The ones who are using the term are the ones who want to divide the country. Hum yahan desh jodne ke liye aaye hain [We are here to integrate the country].”

Stating that the protest on the arterial road will continue unless the law is revoked, Nazneen from the area said: “Are we mad that we will be sitting here for so long? The government is complaining about the road blockade. But it will all end the moment they assure us and give it in writing that the law will be revoked. There is no confusion about that. So why can’t they speak to us about it?”

Reacting to slogans raised by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, 35-year-old Sayeeda said: “We do not want to speak in the same language. It is not what we stand for and we are not here to use such language against anyone. Our demand is still the same as it was when the sit-in began.”