CM sought support of every agency to battle pandemic: Sisodia

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s interview, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought help and support of every agency to battle the pandemic in Delhi as he believes that no individual person or agency can deal with it alone.
“In the first week of June, there was a sudden spike in cases. There was a shortage of beds and testing. The CM immediately reserved 40% beds in all big private hospitals for the virus infected in addition to declaring some big hospitals like GTB Hospital as COVID-19 facility,” Mr. Sisodia said. He added that hotels were converted into hospitals and 3,500 beds were prepared in hotels, which addressed the shortage of beds.
“For increasing testing, we sought Central government’s help and they helped us with procuring rapid testing kits. Since then, testing has been increased by four times. Central government also provided us with oxygen cylinders, ITBP doctors and nurses for Radha Swami COVID-19 facility and guidance from domain experts,” Mr. Sisodia said.
“We are hopeful that the situation will improve in the coming weeks and will certainly be not as bleak as it looked in the first week of June when domain experts predicted 5.5 lakh cases in Delhi by July 31,” the Minister added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath