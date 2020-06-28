CM sought support of every agency to battle pandemic: Sisodia

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s interview, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought help and support of every agency to battle the pandemic in Delhi as he believes that no individual person or agency can deal with it alone.

“In the first week of June, there was a sudden spike in cases. There was a shortage of beds and testing. The CM immediately reserved 40% beds in all big private hospitals for the virus infected in addition to declaring some big hospitals like GTB Hospital as COVID-19 facility,” Mr. Sisodia said. He added that hotels were converted into hospitals and 3,500 beds were prepared in hotels, which addressed the shortage of beds.

“For increasing testing, we sought Central government’s help and they helped us with procuring rapid testing kits. Since then, testing has been increased by four times. Central government also provided us with oxygen cylinders, ITBP doctors and nurses for Radha Swami COVID-19 facility and guidance from domain experts,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“We are hopeful that the situation will improve in the coming weeks and will certainly be not as bleak as it looked in the first week of June when domain experts predicted 5.5 lakh cases in Delhi by July 31,” the Minister added.