CM needs to fulfil promises in Delhi first, says Congress

‘Kejriwal has been in Delhi only on six out of the past 30 days’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal needs to fulfil promises made in Delhi where he has been a Chief Minister three times before indulging in political tourism and making promises in other States, said Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar on Monday. Mr. Kejriwal has been touring the country leaving the people of Delhi to fight the COVID-19 surge on their own, He said that .

“Mr. Kejriwal has been on political tours for the past month promising unemployment allowance and Rs 1000 per month to every woman, round-the-clock free power and water and many other freebies. But in Delhi, there are over 13 lakh job seekers registered with the Delhi Government’s job portal, and 54 lakh ration card applications pending for allotment as the pandemic carries on,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that there are 22,000 guest teachers still waiting for regularisation of their services, which Mr Kejriwal promised in his election manifesto. Other government employees too are awaitingr regularisation.

‘No supervision’

“Mr. Kejriwal has been in Delhi only for 6 days in the past 30 days as he was on political tours to Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, UP and Chandigarh for 16 days after remaining on quarantine for a week due to COVID. He should have been present in Delhi to supervise the steps to control the surge in the current wave,” Mr. Kumar said.