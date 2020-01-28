CM is doing vote-bank politics: Cong.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Monday said CM Arvind Kejriwal had woken up to the protests at Shaheen Bagh after over a month with an eye on “vote bank politics”.

“Mr. Kejriwal is like Nero, the Roman emperor who played the fiddle while Rome burnt. When there was violence on the streets and Delhi burnt, Mr. Kejriwal was sitting in his government bungalow. Now with elections approaching, he is suddenly remembering Shaheen Bagh. He is doing vote-bank politics and the BJP is spreading communalism,” Mr. Chopra alleged.