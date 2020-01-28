CM is doing vote-bank politics: Cong.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Monday said CM Arvind Kejriwal had woken up to the protests at Shaheen Bagh after over a month with an eye on “vote bank politics”.
“Mr. Kejriwal is like Nero, the Roman emperor who played the fiddle while Rome burnt. When there was violence on the streets and Delhi burnt, Mr. Kejriwal was sitting in his government bungalow. Now with elections approaching, he is suddenly remembering Shaheen Bagh. He is doing vote-bank politics and the BJP is spreading communalism,” Mr. Chopra alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.