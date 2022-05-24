CM flags off 150 e-buses, calls it a milestone in govt.’s fight against pollution

BJP criticises AAP govt. for not acknowledging Centre’s contribution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes a selfie with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot at the flag-off ceremony of 150 electric buses in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 electric buses here on Tuesday describing the event as a landmark step in the Delhi government’s fight against pollution.

“It is a momentous day in Delhi’s history — 150 new electric buses have been added to the [Delhi Transport Corporation] DTC fleet and will hit the roads today. We flagged these buses off and even went for a ride in one of them. These buses are highly impressive, beautifully built, and extremely comfortable to travel in,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“I believe today is a milestone in Delhi’s ongoing battle with pollution. This launch has marked the beginning of a new era in the transport sector, ushering in the age of more and more electric buses to hit Delhi’s roads and curb pollution on a large scale,” the Chief Minister also said.

However, the event was marked by a political spat between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the former accusing the Delhi government of stealing credit for the induction of the new vehicles which were subsidised by the Centre under its “FAME-2” scheme.

Amit Malviya, BJP national information and technology department in charge, tweeted on Tuesday: “Arvind Kejriwal has announced free bus ride for 3 days on the 150 new e-buses. But what he hasn’t told you is that these buses have been provided by the Modi govt. under the FAME-2 program. Typical of Kejriwal to take credit for initiatives of the central govt…”

Former Delhi BJP president and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta also criticised the Delhi CM for “presenting the e-buses provided to Delhi by the Modi government” as an achievement of his own government.

“AAP government has offered three days of free rides on the e-buses, which were allotted to Delhi by the Modi government under its FAME 2 scheme,” Mr. Gupta said.

“Under the Central government scheme, 5595 electric buses have been sanctioned to 64 cities for intra-city and intercity operations. Out of this, Delhi has been allotted 300 e-buses,” Mr. Gupta added. He said the 150 electric buses flagged off by the CM were part of these 300 buses allotted to Delhi.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote to Mr. Kejriwal saying that previously the DTC buses had inscribed JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission) logo on its buses when the Delhi government had received the buses under a grant from the then Congress-led Centre.

A Delhi government source said the mention of the FAME scheme was not inscribed on the e-buses “due to technical issues”.

“Over the coming days we will ensure that the FAME scheme logos are inscribed on these buses,” the source added.

“As far as the subsidy is concerned, the amount received from the Centre for the procurement of these vehicles has been minuscule compared to the actual cost to be incurred by the Delhi government,” the source also said.

Clarifying the Centre’s contribution towards the procurement of the electric buses, Mr. Kejriwal on Tuesday said, “The Delhi government is planning to spend a total of ₹1,862 crores on this project over the next 10 years, while the Centre has provided Rs 150 crore for it for which we are grateful,” he said. When contacted, AAP did not offer a comment on the issue.

The city’s public bus fleet has crossed the 7,200-mark, the highest so far, with the induction of these buses, the Chief Minister said, adding that 150 more e-buses would be inducted by the next month.

Mr. Kejriwal added that by 2023 the Capital would have 2,000 new e-buses in addition to having 600 to 700 new CNG buses.

According to the government, the total number of buses in Delhi has gone up to 7,205, which includes 3,912 DTC buses and 3,293 buses operated under the cluster scheme.

As reported by The Hindu on January 19, an estimated 1,400 buses are scheduled to be added to the Capital’s public transportation sector this year, which would take it to an all-time high of 7,300 despite the planned retirement of over 400 overage buses.